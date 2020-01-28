Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,855 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Best Buy comprises about 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.58. 25,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,295. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $57.78 and a one year high of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.05.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

