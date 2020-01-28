BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,046 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 15,025.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. BHP Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Investec cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

