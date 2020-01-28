BidaskClub Lowers Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ESPR. ValuEngine cut Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $61.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,727,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,053,057.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,200 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

