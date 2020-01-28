BidaskClub Upgrades Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) to “Hold”

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of UFPI opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $52.83.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $78,096.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Donald L. James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,616 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4,477.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 548,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 483.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 481,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,537,000 after purchasing an additional 176,795 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 22.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 870,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,699,000 after purchasing an additional 157,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the third quarter worth approximately $4,560,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

