BidaskClub Upgrades Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) to “Hold”

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
UFPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.
Shares of UFPI opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $52.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4,477.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 548,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 483.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 481,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,537,000 after purchasing an additional 176,795 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 22.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 870,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,699,000 after purchasing an additional 157,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the third quarter worth approximately $4,560,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Forest Products Company Profile
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.