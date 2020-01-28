Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Big Yellow Group to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,113.44 ($14.65).

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,164 ($15.31). 70,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,170.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,091.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

