BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.21

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.21. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 3,470,326 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,129.38% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Megan Sniecinski bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alane P. Barnes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares in the company, valued at $147,988.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,000. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 228,525 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

