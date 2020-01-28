BitRewards Price Tops $0.0001 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $31,290.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded 82.3% lower against the dollar. One BitRewards token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 584.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00021331 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00119903 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000173 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About BitRewards

BitRewards is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

