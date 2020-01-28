Bitrue Coin (BTR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $766,374.00

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $4.08 million and $766,374.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin is a token. Its launch date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 998,947,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,047,929 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

