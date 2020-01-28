BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Down to $6.26

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $6.26. BlackBerry shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 76,186 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,660,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,191 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

