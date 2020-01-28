BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Down 5%

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.26, approximately 7,269,327 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,378,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.80.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 73.8% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in BlackBerry by 29.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.