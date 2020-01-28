BlackCoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.07 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $15,151.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00022464 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005813 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,741,576 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

