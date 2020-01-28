Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Shares Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000.

MUI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,747. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

