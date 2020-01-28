Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (BGLF) to Issue Dividend of €0.03 on February 28th

Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing Ltd (LON:BGLF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BGLF opened at GBX 0.84 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing has a 52 week low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.92 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1,588.34, a current ratio of 1,588.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.81.

About Blackstone / Gso Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

