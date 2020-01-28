Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $253.81

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $253.81 and traded as high as $292.00. Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at $289.00, with a volume of 14,524 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Bloomsbury Publishing to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $217.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 286.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.63.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

