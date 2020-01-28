Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lessened its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Boeing by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Shares of BA stock opened at $316.60 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.02. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

