Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 105.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Booking by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Booking by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,914.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,025.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,964.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $37.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

