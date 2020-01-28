Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $26.62 on Tuesday, reaching $1,935.51. 17,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,025.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,964.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.