BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.93.

NYSE:BWA traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,703,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,271. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

