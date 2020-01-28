Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. 6,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,136. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $231,142.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

