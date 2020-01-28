Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $66.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bottomline Technologies traded as high as $56.79 and last traded at $56.79, with a volume of 24531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In related news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 224,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,367 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 258.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

