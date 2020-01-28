BoutsPro (BOUTS) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $140,661.00 and $17,929.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.07 or 0.03155607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro’s genesis date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

