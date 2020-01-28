BOX (NYSE:BOX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Box is riding on expanding customer base and solid cloud storage demand. Further, its strengthening add-on products offerings remain positives. Box’s deepening focus on advancement of the global go-to-market strategy will continue to help it in attracting customers from the global market to its platform. Growing adoption of its cloud content management platform by its existing customers as well as new customers is a tailwind. Moreover, the company’s strengthening efforts toward enriching cloud management and AI platforms will drive its growth going forward. Also, its strong free cash flow generation is encouraging. However, rising cloud competition from players like Google and Microsoft remains a concern. Also, weakness in the EMEA region continues to be a headwind. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

BOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

BOX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. 412,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,821. BOX has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BOX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,719,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,435,000 after acquiring an additional 587,807 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,420,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,019,000 after acquiring an additional 925,023 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

