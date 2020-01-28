BP’s (BP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.76) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BP from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 605 ($7.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 613.13 ($8.07).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 481.65 ($6.34) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 484.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 501.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The firm has a market cap of $97.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72). Insiders have bought 193 shares of company stock valued at $94,662 over the last ninety days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

