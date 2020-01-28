BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.47, 3,900,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,735,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,484,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,679,000 after buying an additional 179,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,432,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after buying an additional 254,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 1,508,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,090,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 130,527 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,334,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

