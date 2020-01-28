BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.47, 3,900,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,735,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,484,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,679,000 after buying an additional 179,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,432,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after buying an additional 254,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 1,508,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,090,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 130,527 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,334,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.
