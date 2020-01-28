Brickworks (ASX:BKW) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.39

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$20.39 ($14.46) and last traded at A$20.09 ($14.25), with a volume of 118763 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$20.65 ($14.65).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45.

In other news, insider Deborah Page acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$18.74 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,472.00 ($26,575.89). Also, insider Lindsay Partridge 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

