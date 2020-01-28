Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWB shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,958. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

