Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,852,000 after buying an additional 1,643,409 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,602,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,950,000 after buying an additional 1,520,581 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 400.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,537,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,677,000 after buying an additional 1,229,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,620,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,403,000 after buying an additional 1,179,610 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.29. 473,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

