Brokerages Anticipate Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.53. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

