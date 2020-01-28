Brokerages Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.17). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFFN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of DFFN stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 1,205,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,700. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.18. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.44% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

