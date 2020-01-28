Brokerages Expect Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tc Pipelines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. Tc Pipelines also reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tc Pipelines.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tc Pipelines (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.