Brokerages Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target at $95.67

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth $3,947,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 12.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 85.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 69.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.52. 50,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,454. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $65.46 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

