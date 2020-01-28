Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Target Price at $143.41

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.41.
BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,756,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BXP traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $141.76. 339,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $142.24.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
