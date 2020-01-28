Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Target Price at $143.41

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.41.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,756,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 21.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,316,000 after purchasing an additional 168,103 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 737,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,580,000 after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 304,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 71,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $141.76. 339,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $142.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.