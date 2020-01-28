Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) PT at $42.13

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEP. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of BEP opened at $46.26 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 149.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,584.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

