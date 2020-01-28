Brokerages Set CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Target Price at $127.88

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.88.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.06. The company had a trading volume of 64,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,003. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $146.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,422.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.