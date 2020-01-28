Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) PT at $26.33

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cohu by 985.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cohu by 566.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth $138,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cohu by 13.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,157. The stock has a market cap of $983.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Cohu has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $25.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

