Brokerages Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Price Target at $154.29

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

LEA stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.86. 680,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a 52 week low of $105.10 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 1,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,489,000 after buying an additional 361,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,786,000 after purchasing an additional 343,724 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 603.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 180,344 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

