Brokerages Set Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Target Price at $24.00

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LILA shares. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.81. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 544,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $9,907,405.44. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

