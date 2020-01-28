Brokerages Set Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Target Price at $9.93

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VER. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE VER remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,282,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,031,994. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Vereit has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the second quarter worth $2,468,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the second quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 53.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the third quarter worth $40,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

