Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target at $75.50

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.