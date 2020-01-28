Brokers Set Expectations for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$91.11 million during the quarter.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.34 and a 1-year high of C$11.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

