Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.48

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.48 and traded as high as $81.66. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at $81.48, with a volume of 759,788 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

In other news, Director J. Bruce Flatt sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total value of C$13,312,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,340,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$558,390,115.13. Also, Director Jeffrey Miles Blidner sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.48, for a total value of C$175,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,999,843.27.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

