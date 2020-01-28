Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.48

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.48 and traded as high as $81.66. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at $81.48, with a volume of 759,788 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.
About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
