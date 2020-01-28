BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

