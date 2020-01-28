Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 1st

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Bryn Mawr Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.26. 530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.77. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.