Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,465.20.

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,682 shares of company stock worth $2,615,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 140.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO opened at $1,706.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,568.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,376.86. Cable One has a 12-month low of $850.49 and a 12-month high of $1,764.21.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One will post 31.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

