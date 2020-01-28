Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will report $306.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.10 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $180.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,025,000 after purchasing an additional 112,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,760,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,178,000 after purchasing an additional 124,864 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Callaway Golf by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. 621,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,478. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

