Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 677,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. 98,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. The business had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

