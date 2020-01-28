Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,818,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,944,000 after acquiring an additional 671,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,690,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,376,000 after buying an additional 714,051 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 12,160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after buying an additional 939,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after buying an additional 8,969,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,980,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,155,808. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock worth $21,820,069. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. FBN Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

