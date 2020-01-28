Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10,477.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after buying an additional 484,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 217,704 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,404,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 145,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 129,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

