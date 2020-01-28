Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 774,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.05. The company had a trading volume of 120,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,529. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8928 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

