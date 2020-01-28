Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 488 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter valued at $76,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter valued at $206,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 37.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDRR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $36.22.

